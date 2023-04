Helm did not play Tuesday due to a lower-body injury, Meghan Angley of DNVR.com reports.

This information makes it clearer as to why Helm did not play Tuesday against the Sharks. A separate report from Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reveals the Avalanche staff may monitor Helm down the stretch. Colorado, which clinched a playoff berth with a 4-3 overtime win Tuesday, appears to be preparing the forward for the postseason. Helm has been limited to 11 games due to a pair of lengthy injuries.