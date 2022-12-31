Helm (hip) wore a regular, contact jersey during Friday's practice, Adrian Dater of Dater On Hockey reports.
Colorado head coach Jared Bednar told Ryan Boulding of NHL.com that Helm is making progress, but the forward doesn't have a timeline for a return. The move from non-contact to contact sweater suggests the bottom-six center could return early in the new year.
