Per Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette, Helm will miss some time with a lower-body injury, according to coach Jared Bednar.

Helm was injured Thursday versus the Blackhawks and played only 5;34 before leaving the contest at the 5:52 mark of the second period. The injury is related to the hip injury that kept him out of the lineup for the first 35 games of the season. He has no points in five games this season.