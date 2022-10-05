Helm (undisclosed) may not be ready for Opening Night, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.
The report doesn't indicate anything more specific than what Dater is hearing about Helm. If he can't go next Wednesday against Chicago, a spot would open up for a bubble forward, like Martin Kaut.
More News
-
Avalanche's Darren Helm: Wearing non-contact jersey•
-
Avalanche's Darren Helm: Re-signs with Colorado•
-
Avalanche's Darren Helm: Dishing out pain•
-
Avalanche's Darren Helm: Delivers 10 hits•
-
Avalanche's Darren Helm: Faceoff win yields assist Monday•
-
Avalanche's Darren Helm: Seals series with late goal•