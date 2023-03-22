Helm (lower body) will return to the lineup against the Penguins on Wednesday, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Helm has appeared in just five games this season due to multiple long-term stints on injured reserve. In those limited outings, the veteran center registered three shots, 10 hits and one block while averaging 9:28 of ice time. While Helm figures to add some grit to the lineup, he figures to slot into a fourth-line role and shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of offensive upside.