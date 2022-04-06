Helm scored a goal on one shot and assisted on a second score in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Penguins. He added one hit and finished plus-1 over 9:57 of ice time.

Helm notched the game-winner after Logan O'Connor forced a turnover in the Colorado end. Helm joined the 2-on-1 breakout and finished off a pretty feed for the fourth-line center's second goal in three games. With a pair of elite scorers missing -- Gabriel Landeskog (knee) and Nazem Kadri (upper body) -- it's vital for the Avalanche to get depth scoring from their bottom sixers.