Helm (lower body) is questionable for Game 2 against Seattle on Thursday, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Helm hasn't played since April 1st, but Avalanche coach Jared Bednar is hoping to get him back Thursday. The 36-year-old forward had no points, 10 shots, 16 hits and three blocks in 11 regular-season contests. If Helm is available for Game 2, then he'll likely serve on the fourth line.