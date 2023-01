Helm (hip) will be in the lineup Monday against Vegas, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Helm sat out the first 35 games of the 2022-23 campaign. He is ready to make his season debut after recovering from abductor surgery in November. Helm will join the bottom-six forward group of the Avalanche and work on the penalty kill. He registered 15 points, 93 shots on goal and 114 hits in 68 games last season.