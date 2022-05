Helm notched an assist, five hits and two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blues in Game 3.

Helm picked up his first point in these playoffs with a secondary assist on a Logan O'Connor tally in the first period. While he hasn't added much offense, Helm's veteran leadership and defense make him a lock for the lineup every game. The 35-year-old has added 32 hits, six shots on net and a plus-1 rating from a fourth-line role.