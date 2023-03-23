Helm had one shot on goal, one hit, one blocked shot and four penalty minutes over 6:24 of ice time in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

This was Helm's first game action since Jan. 14 and just sixth game played all season. He was in the penalty box for what turned out to be Pittsburgh's game-winning goal, but it was a call neither Helm nor head coach Jared Bednar agreed with, per Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now. Helm centered the fourth line, which has been his role since becoming a member of Colorado in the 2021-22 season.