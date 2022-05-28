Helm scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Friday's 3-2 win over the Blues in Game 6.

Helm tallied with 5.6 seconds left in the third period, giving the Avalanche their first lead of the contest. That was the series-clinching goal to send them through to the Western Conference Finals against the Oilers. The tally was Helm's first of the postseason, and he's added one assist, 10 shots, 45 hits and a plus-2 rating in a bottom-six role through 10 outings.