Helm (lower body) will remain on the shelf against Tampa Bay on Tuesday and is considered out indefinitely, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.

Helm was just five games back from injury when he picked up his latest lower-body issue and has since missed another 11 contests. Even once cleared to play, the veteran Helm shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of fantasy value considering he hasn't bested the 20-point threshold since 2017-18 when he was with the Red Wings.