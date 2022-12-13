Helm's (adductor) recovery is taking longer than expected and the center is still 1-2 weeks from returning, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Helm had reportedly been close to getting back into action, but it appears that he is still limited to individual skating. Even once cleared to play, Helm shouldn't be expected to offer more than low-end fantasy value in a bottom-six role. With a number of other injured forwards, the Avs have been constantly recalling players from the minors while also deploying seven defensemen.