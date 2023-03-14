Helm (lower body) joined the Avs for their three-game road trip with coach Jared Bednar telling reporters Tuesday, "He is getting close and in a full contact jersey. He is on the road with us and getting him back in the lineup after he has played only 5 games this year would be huge," per Brennan Vogt of Full Press Hockey.

With Artturi Lehkonen (finger) facing a 4-6 week absence, the Avs could certainly use Helm to fill out their forward compliment. Still, even when healthy the 36-year-old Helm isn't going to offer more than mid-range fantasy value given his limited offensive upside and will likely have significant rust to shake off the first few times out.