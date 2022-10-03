Helm was on the ice for Monday's practice in a non-contract sweater, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Even if Helm is deemed fully fit before Opening Night against the Blackhawks on Oct. 12, he may find himself watching from the press box anyway as a healthy scratch. If he does play, Helm figures to fill a bottom-six role where he is unlikely to offer more than low-end fantasy value
