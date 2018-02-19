Avalanche's David Warsofsky: Back in Denver
Warsofsky was brought up Monday from AHL San Antonio, per the AHL's official transaction log.
With Colorado's defense now looking thin with Erik Johnson (upper body) and Anton Lindholm (upper body) both out indefinitely, Warsofsky could immediately slot into a third pairing role. The 27-year-old has only appeared in eight games the last two seasons, but has been very productive in the AHL -- scoring 73 points (23 goals, 50 assists) in 107 games including the playoffs -- and excels at moving the puck despite his small 5-foot-9 frame.
