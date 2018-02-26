Avalanche's David Warsofsky: Makes paper move to AHL

Warsofsky was sent to AHL San Antonio on Monday and then recalled later the same day.

This was a paper move to allow Warsofsky to join the Rampage in the playoffs. He will be staying with the Avalanche for now, so this transaction doesn't have much impact on Colorado or fantasy players.

