Avalanche's David Warsofsky: Plays seldomly in 2017-18

Warsofsky only managed to draw into 16 NHL games during the regular season and three of five during the Stanley Cup playoffs this year. He picked up five assists and 24 blocked shots in that time.

As a journeyman who chronically teetered between the NHL and AHL San Antonio and averaged a career-low 13:24 of ice time at the highest level, Warsofsky was presumably waiver fodder in the vast majority of fantasy leagues. The 2018 fourth-round draft pick has one year remaining on his contract that comes with a $700,000 base salary that shrinks to $350,000 if he's assigned to the top developmental affiliate.