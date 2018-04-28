Avalanche's David Warsofsky: Plays seldomly in 2017-18
Warsofsky only managed to draw into 16 NHL games during the regular season and three of five during the Stanley Cup playoffs this year. He picked up five assists and 24 blocked shots in that time.
As a journeyman who chronically teetered between the NHL and AHL San Antonio and averaged a career-low 13:24 of ice time at the highest level, Warsofsky was presumably waiver fodder in the vast majority of fantasy leagues. The 2018 fourth-round draft pick has one year remaining on his contract that comes with a $700,000 base salary that shrinks to $350,000 if he's assigned to the top developmental affiliate.
More News
-
Avalanche's David Warsofsky: Surfaces with big club•
-
Avalanche's David Warsofsky: Shipped back to minors•
-
Avalanche's David Warsofsky: Subjected to transactional formality•
-
Avalanche's David Warsofsky: Back in Denver•
-
Avalanche's David Warsofsky: Sent to minor-league affiliate•
-
Avalanche's David Warsofsky: Recalled from AHL San Antonio•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...