Avalanche's David Warsofsky: Recalled from AHL San Antonio

Warsofsky was brought back from AHL San Antonio on Sunday.

The 27-year-old will rejoin the team after the All-Star break, and with injuries and illnesses ravaging Colorado's blue line at the moment, Warsofsky could suit up for Tuesday's clash against Vancouver. However, Warsofsky has only played in eight NHL games combined the last two seasons, so Andrei Mironov appears to be in more direct line to receive the nod.