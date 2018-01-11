Avalanche's David Warsofsky: Rejoins NHL club

Warsofsky was recalled from AHL San Antonio on Thursday.

Warsofsky has a sizable sample of NHL experience under his belt, making appearances at the top level while being a member of the Bruins, the Penguins, the Devils and again with the Penguins last season. An offensive-minded blueliner, he reached 47 points over 58 games last season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and owns another 13 over 34 games with AHL San Antonio this season. If he could carve out a consistent role on an NHL squad at some point, there's a chance Warsofsky would sneak on to fantasy radars in some leagues.