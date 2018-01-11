Avalanche's David Warsofsky: Rejoins NHL club
Warsofsky was recalled from AHL San Antonio on Thursday.
Warsofsky has a sizable sample of NHL experience under his belt, making appearances at the top level while being a member of the Bruins, the Penguins, the Devils and again with the Penguins last season. An offensive-minded blueliner, he reached 47 points over 58 games last season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and owns another 13 over 34 games with AHL San Antonio this season. If he could carve out a consistent role on an NHL squad at some point, there's a chance Warsofsky would sneak on to fantasy radars in some leagues.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...