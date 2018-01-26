Avalanche's David Warsofsky: Returns to minors
Warsofsky was sent back to AHL San Antonio on Friday.
Warsofsky has been associated with five different NHL clubs since originally starting his NHL career with Boston in 2013-14, but he's yet to appear in more than 22 games over a give campaign. With that in mind, this transaction is more of an FYI to Avalanche than anything else.
