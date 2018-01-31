Play

Avalanche's David Warsofsky: Sent to minor-league affiliate

Colorado assigned Warsofsky to AHL San Antonio on Wednesday.

The Avalanche currently have seven other healthy defensemen on their roster, so they're no longer in need of Warsofsky's services as a depth option. The 27-year-old American will likely remain with Colorado's AHL affiliate for the foreseeable future.

