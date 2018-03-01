Avalanche's David Warsofsky: Shipped back to minors
Warsofsky was reassigned to AHL San Antonio on Thursday.
With Anton Lindholm (upper body) cleared to return, the Avs clearly felt it was in Warsofsky's best interest to send him down to the minors. The blueliner will get significantly more ice time with the Rampage, but don't be surprised to see him back up with the Avs before the end of the season.
