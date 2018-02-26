Avalanche's David Warsofsky: Subjected to transactional formality

Warsofsky was sent to AHL San Antonio on Monday and then recalled later in the day.

This was a paper move permitting Warsofsky to join the Rampage in the playoffs. He will be staying with the Avalanche for now, so this transaction doesn't have much of an impact on Colorado or fantasy players.

