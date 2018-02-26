Avalanche's David Warsofsky: Subjected to transactional formality
Warsofsky was sent to AHL San Antonio on Monday and then recalled later in the day.
This was a paper move permitting Warsofsky to join the Rampage in the playoffs. He will be staying with the Avalanche for now, so this transaction doesn't have much of an impact on Colorado or fantasy players.
More News
-
Avalanche's David Warsofsky: Back in Denver•
-
Avalanche's David Warsofsky: Sent to minor-league affiliate•
-
Avalanche's David Warsofsky: Recalled from AHL San Antonio•
-
Avalanche's David Warsofsky: Returns to minors•
-
Avalanche's David Warsofsky: Rejoins NHL club•
-
David Warsofsky: Waived by Avalanche•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...