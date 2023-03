Malgin produced an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Malgin snapped a three-game point drought with the helper. He's seen less than 10 minutes of ice time in each of the last two contests -- the Avalanche's better health up front has reduced his role. The 26-year-old has 10 goals, seven assists, 98 shots on net, 56 hits and a plus-1 rating through 57 outings overall.