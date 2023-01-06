Malgin left Thursday's game versus the Canucks with an upper-body injury, Brennan Vogt of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Malgin logged just two shifts in the contest prior to his exit. With the Avalanche already using a defenseman as a forward in this contest, they can't really afford another absence up front. Malgin has one assist through seven appearances with the Avalanche this season, and his status should be updated prior to Saturday's game in Edmonton.