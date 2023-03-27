Malgin failed to generate a shot over 8:47 of ice time in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Coyotes.
Malgin recently skated on the top line but was dropped to the third unit Sunday with Evan Rodrigues returning from injury. Malgin has 12 points (eight goals) over 33 games with Colorado.
More News
-
Avalanche's Denis Malgin: Stays on top line•
-
Avalanche's Denis Malgin: Three-point effort in win•
-
Avalanche's Denis Malgin: Logs assist in win•
-
Avalanche's Denis Malgin: Puts Avs on top early•
-
Avalanche's Denis Malgin: Scores again Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Denis Malgin: Gets loose for breakaway goal•