Malgin notched an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sharks.

Malgin took Alex Newhook's spot in the top six and did alright with it. Malgin's helper came on a Jack Johnson tally in the first period. With just two assists over his last seven games, Malgin's not making a huge impact regardless of role. He's at 18 points, 102 shots on net, 63 hits and a plus-2 rating through 60 contests between the Avalanche and the Maple Leafs this season.