Malgin scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Lightning.

Malgin picked off a pass and scored at 2:03 of the third period for his first goal with the Avalanche. It was his third tally of the season, the other two coming with the Maple Leafs prior to a mid-December trade that brought him to Denver. The 26-year-old has seven points, 67 shots on net, 42 hits and a minus-4 rating through 36 contests between the two teams this season, and he's mainly played in a bottom-six role with the Avalanche.