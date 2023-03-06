Malgin scored a goal in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Malgin was the recipient of a Cale Makar pass after the Avalanche came away with the puck in their own zone. The goal was Malgin's fourth over his last 10 games, but he's taken just 12 shots and doesn't have an assist in that span. The 26-year-old forward continues to log bottom-six minutes with the Avalanche. He's at 10 points, 77 shots, 45 hits and a minus-4 rating through 45 outings when accounting for his time with the Maple Leafs to begin the season.