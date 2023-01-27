Malgin logged an assist in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Ducks.

Malgin missed nine games with an upper-body injury prior to his return Thursday. He was eased back into the lineup, playing on the fourth line and seeing just 8:03 of ice time. The 26-year-old was logging middle-six minutes prior to his injury, but it may be tough for him to regain that role after the Avalanche acquired Matt Nieto in a trade with the Sharks on Wednesday. Malgin is at six points, 60 shots on net, 40 hits and a minus-4 rating through 31 outings between the Avalanche and the Maple Leafs this season.