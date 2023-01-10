Malgin (upper body) was called "week-to-week" by Avalanche coach Jared Bednar, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Malgin left Thursday's game against Vancouver because of the injury and then missed Saturday's contest versus Edmonton. He has two goals and five points in 30 contests this season. When Malgin's healthy enough to return, he'll likely resume serving in a bottom-six capacity.