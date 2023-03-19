Malgin had an assist and two shots on net over 14:36 of ice time in Saturday's 5-1 win over Detroit.

Malgin replaced Mikko Rantanen at the end of the first line's shift and dropped a pretty feed to an in-stride Nathan Mackinnon for Colorado's second goal. Malgin's showed offensive aptitude since joining the Avalanche and was recently moved up to second line. He has six goals and three assists over 29 games with Colorado.