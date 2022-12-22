Malgin logged 16:21 of ice time in Colorado's 2-1 overtime win against Montreal.

Malgin had a minus-1 rating, two PIM, three shots and three hits in the contest. He was making his Avalanche debut after Colorado acquired him from Toronto on Monday. He averaged just 11:37 of ice time in 23 contests with the Maple Leafs, but it looks like the 25-year-old might play a bigger role with the Avalanche.