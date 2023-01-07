Malgin (upper body) was not at practice Saturday, Avalanche play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey reports.
Malgin managed only a pair of shifts Thursday versus the Canucks before leaving the game early in the first period. He has two goals and five points in 30 games this season, split between Toronto and Colorado. He is doubtful for Saturday's clash with Edmonton.
