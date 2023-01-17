According to coach Jared Bednar, Malgin (upper body) is "a ways out" from returning, Brennan Vogt of Full Press Hockey reports.
It wouldn't be surprising to see Malgin remain on the shelf until after the All-Star break. The 25-year-old forward has collected five points through 30 games split between the Maple Leafs and the Avalanche this season.
