Malgin (upper body) has been placed on injured reserve, according to Cap Friendly.
Malgin has missed the last three games and will be eligible to return when healthy as the move was retroactive to Jan. 5. Malgin has one assist in seven games with Colorado after he was dealt from Toronto in December, where he had two goals and four points in 23 games.
