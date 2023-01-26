Malgin (upper body) will be in action versus Anaheim on Thursday, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports and has been activated off IR per the NHL media site.

Malgin's return comes just in time as the team will be without Valeri Nichushkin (upper body). Considering Malgin has just one point in his last 19 outings, fantasy players shouldn't be expecting him to produce in the offensive end, limiting him to mid-range fantasy value at best.