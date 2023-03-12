Malgin scored a goal on two shots and delivered one hit over 9:19 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Malgin got the Avalanche on the board just two minutes into the game. He chased down Brad Hunt's clearing flip and sped by Juuso Valimaki before his nifty backhand shot got past Connor Ingram. He had a second goal wiped out in the second period due to a hand pass, but the fourth-line forward has provided an offensive spark of late. The tally was the third goal in his last eight shots over four games. Malgin's scored six goals on 38 shots (15.8 SH%) over 25 contests since joining Colorado.