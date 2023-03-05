Malgin had two shots on goal, one hit and two blocked shots over 14:37 of ice time in Saturday's 7-3 loss to Dallas.
Malgin, who's averaged 9:38 TOI since acquired by Colorado, was given prime shifts on the top line with Valeri Nichushkin (illness) unavailable. Normally a fourth-liner, Malgin has shown potential with the puck, but he was directly responsible for two Dallas scores. An off-target pass in his own end led the Stars' fifth goal, then he held the puck too long in front of his own net prior to the opponent's sixth marker.
