Malgin scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Sharks.

Malgin has scored in back-to-back outings, and he has five goals over his last 11 contests. For the season, the 26-year-old forward is up to seven tallies, four helpers, 80 shots on net, 46 hits and a minus-3 rating through 46 games between the Avalanche and the Maple Leafs. As long as Colorado continues to carry just 12 forwards on the NHL roster, his place in the lineup should be safe.