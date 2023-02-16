Malgin supplied a goal in Colorado's 3-2 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday.

Malgin found the back of the net at 2:20 of the second period to extend the Avalanche's lead to 2-0. It was his fourth goal and eighth point in 37 contests this season. Malgin was held off the scoresheet for four straight games from Jan. 28-Feb. 11, but he's bounced back by contributing a goal in each of his last two outings.