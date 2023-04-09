Malgin scored a pair of goals in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Kings.

Malgin got a lucky bounce to open the scoring 1:28 into the second period. His third-period marker was much more skillful, as he finished off a pass from Valeri Nichushkin for what ended up being the game-winner. Prior to Saturday, Malgin had gone eight games without a goal since scoring twice against the Blackhawks on March 20. The forward has 12 tallies, 20 points, 106 shots on net, 64 hits and a plus-3 rating through 62 contests between the Avalanche and the Maple Leafs this season.