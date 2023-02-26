Malgin scored a goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flames.
Malgin took a pass from Josh Manson and did the rest himself, padding the Avalanche's lead at 4:12 of the third period. Despite a very limited role on the fourth line, Malgin has scored three times in his last six contests. He's up to five tallies, nine points, 72 shots on net, 44 hits and a minus-2 rating in 41 outings between the Avalanche and the Maple Leafs this season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Denis Malgin: Scores again Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Denis Malgin: Gets first goal in burgundy•
-
Avalanche's Denis Malgin: Grabs helper in return•
-
Avalanche's Denis Malgin: Playing against Ducks•
-
Avalanche's Denis Malgin: Wears non-contact jersey•
-
Avalanche's Denis Malgin: Not close to returning•