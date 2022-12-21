Malgin (work visa) is expected to make his Avalanche debut Wednesday versus Montreal, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Malgin was acquired by Colorado from Toronto on Monday, but he couldn't play in that night's game against the Islanders because he still needed to get a work visa. He had two goals and four points in 23 games while averaging 11:37 of ice time with Toronto this season. He's projected to serve on Colorado's third line Wednesday.