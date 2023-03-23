Malgin had three shots on goal, three hits and two blocked shots over 15:33 of ice time in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Pittsburgh.

Malgin took regular shifts on the top line, replacing Evan Rodrigues (concussion). He took over for Rodrigues in third period of Monday's win over the Blackhawks, scoring a goal and assisting on another. Colorado head coach Jared Bednar liked what he saw and kept Malgin with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen. His stint with Colorado began as a fourth-liner, but Malgin's showed offensive instincts and slowly worked his way into a top-six role. He has seven points (five goals) over the last 10 contests.