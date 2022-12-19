Malgin won't be available to play until he gets a work visa, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.
Malgin was acquired from Toronto on Monday in exchange for Dryden Hunt. The Avalanche plan to use him as a winger once he has the green light to play.
