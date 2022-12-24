Malgin had three shots on goal over 17:22 of ice time in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over Nashville.
In Malgin's second game with Colorado, the former Maple Leaf was given ice time (1:26) with the second-unit power play. He's skated on the third line in both Avalanche games, averaging 16:52 TOI, over five minutes more than he was getting in Toronto.
