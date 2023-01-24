Malgin (upper body) participated in a portion of Monday's practice in a non-contact jersey, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.
Malgin joined his teammates for about 30 minutes. It looks like he'll be part of a wave of injured players that could be available following the All-Star break.
