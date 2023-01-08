Malgin (upper body) isn't expected to play Saturday versus Edmonton, according to Brennan Vogt of Colorado Hockey Now.
Malgin left Thursday's game against Vancouver because of the injury and then missed Saturday's practice. He has two goals and five points in 30 contests this season. Evan Rodrigues, who missed Colorado's previous two games because of an upper-body injury, will draw back into the lineup.
